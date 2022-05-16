2 min read

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario, and Princess Margaret Hospital. The event is always a sell-out, hosting almost 300 golfers who represent over 100 leading corporations from the Canadian and the US technology sector. Corporate partners continue to play a key role in the success of the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic by taking advantage of this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to support children with physical disabilities and cancer research.

This year’s tournament will be an extra special event, as Easter Seals Ontario is celebrating its centennial year! Easter Seals has a long and proud history of forging the way for enhanced care and services for kids with physical disabilities in Canada. Through the support raised by events like the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic, these young people have greater opportunities to grow into the best versions of themselves and live their lives with strength and independence.

“Over the last two years donations to Easter Seals have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Brad McBride, Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic committee member. “This is a great event to reconnect with friends, but more importantly to raise funds to purchase essential equipment for these children who need our support. I hope to see you out on the course.”

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic not only supports these two great causes, but also offers participants a unique marketing and networking opportunity. On Thursday, September 8, 2022 participants will enjoy playing a round of golf at one of Canada’s most celebrated courses, Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre. Designed and groomed to excite every level of golfer, Lionhead’s beautifully landscaped grounds incorporate the natural beauty of meadows, wetlands, forests and natural foliage on 520 acres of land.

For those who appreciate a course that will challenge every club in your bag, Lionhead recommends the Legends. This course has a difficult and demanding layout set amongst steeply rolling terrain, wooded ravines and the picturesque Credit River.

Check out our website at computergolf.ca.

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Location: Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre

8525 Mississauga Rd.

Brampton, ON

L6Y 0C1

Tel: 905.455.8400