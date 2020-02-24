< 1 min read

Digital identity solutions provider Keyfactor announced the launch of its global channel partner program last week and the appointment of B.J. Ferguson as head of global channel sales and operations.

The Keyfactor Partner Network, according to a Feb. 22 press release, already includes solutions providers, strategic OEM and distribution alliances, custom systems integrators and strategic technology integration providers.

The program boasts a strong grasp of cryptography and plans to address the gaps currently found in managing public key infrastructure (PKI), indicated Jordan Rackie, chief executive officer at Keyfactor, and Ferguson’s years of SaaS and security expertise is a real benefit for the company’s channel outreach.

“Cryptographic best practice is modernizing PKI tooling and processes, yet the industry lacks a center of excellence that can support enterprise-wide best practices. The Keyfactor Partner Network brings together best-in-class PKI technology and solution providers, making critical digital identity management resources broadly available to all enterprises,” Rackie said in the release. “We’re excited to introduce the partner network with BJ at the helm.”

New independently conducted research from Keyfactor found only 38 per cent of enterprise respondents have enough IT security staff members dedicated to PKI deployment, and that program responsibility is dispersed across IT operations (21 per cent) and other lines of business (19 per cent). Lack of defined ownership and disparate tool use is driving security risk, with 73 per cent of businesses reporting unplanned downtime and outages due to mismanaged digital certificates, a core component within PKI.

The research surveyed 603 IT and security professionals across 14 industries in North America.

“Many organizations are trying to manage PKI in-house through legacy processes, which are no match for today’s complex security risks,” Ferguson added.

More information about the Keyfactor Partner Network can be found here.