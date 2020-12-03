2 min read

This morning Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced several new data centre management solutions, including an all flash array with NVMe SSD storage.

The new Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F is a more affordable low-latency all-NVMe storage system and includes new S3 Object support. Lenovo says customers can manage and analyze all data types, such as block, file and object, within a single storage platform.

The latest enhancement is meant to address one of the biggest pain points customers have while trying to manage their IT infrastructure during the remote work era, says Stuart McRae, executive director of storage for Lenovo Data Center Group: Clarity.

“Customers continue to face challenges implementing a cohesive data management system to analyze and process data more efficiently,” he said.

A Dec. 3 press release cited multinational service provider Jolera as one of Lenovo’s latest customers leaning into the Lenovo DM and DE series to build out a new offering. The offering also featured Lenovo ThinkSystem SR3 servers connected to storage arrays.

“One of our first achievements was boosting the deduplication ratio of our storage solution from 3:1 to 4:1 by simply using the built-in tools in ThinkSystem,” said José Martins, vice-president, European sales and operations at Jolera. “Without question, this improvement will help us contain our storage spend, and we will continue to optimize our data center with tools and guidance from Lenovo.”

Lenovo’s second announced solution is an enhanced cloud-based management platform that uses AI to simplify and automate the care and optimization of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem storage environment, Lenovo ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring 2.0 software solution. Customers can monitor and manage storage capacity and performance for multiple locations from a single cloud-based interface, predict issues before they happen, and receive prescriptive guidance.

Lastly, Lenovo also announced the new Lenovo DB720S Fibre Channel Switch. This switch provides 32Gbps and 64Gbps storage networking, delivering higher speed and 50 percent3 lower latency than previous generations. The DB720S delivers autonomous SAN infrastructure with self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-healing capabilities, leading to reduced downtime and simplified storage network management.