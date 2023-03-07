Lenovo launches assortment of new offerings at MWC 2023

At Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook offerings, which it said are designed to help “embrace dispersed hybrid working styles” and provide new features that empower users across a selection of requirements and needs.

In addition to what it described as a refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, enhancements include improvements in system performance and increased use of more sustainable materials.

A sampling of what was introduced, with availability dates and pricing listed in Canadian dollars, includes:

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2, both of which are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics, Windows 11, and can be configured with up to 64 GB dual channel memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSD to help users with the most demanding tasks. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 unveils an optional new natural fiber reinforced material bonded to the 75 per cent recycled aluminum top cover. According to Lenovo, the woven flax material is made from 100 per cent agricultural product collected by harvesting flax plant fibers. The starting price for the Z13 Gen 2 is $1,699 and the availability date is July 23. The starting price for the Z16 Gen 2 is $2,379 and the availability date is Aug. 23.

The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4, said Lenovo, adopt “sleeker narrow bezels increasing the screen-to-body ratio and make improvements in hybrid working functionality for frequent travelers.” The two units can be configured with up to Windows 11 Pro and can be powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel vPro and integrated Intel Iris X e X13 Gen 4; they can alternatively be configured with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with AMD Radeon 700M series graphics. Pricing for the X13 AMD Gen 4 is $1,659, available on Aug.23. The Intel version will list for $1,489 and will be available on May 23. The X13 Yoga Intel Gen 4 lists for $1,879 and will be available on May 23.

Small and medium businesses have another laptop portfolio option with the ThinkPad E14 Gen 5, or a new 16-inch ThinkPad E16. The E series now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays with increased screen-to-body ratios in excess of 90 per cent, and with a new keyboard and larger 115 mm touchpad design, users can have a more comfortable and productive experience, Lenovo said. The Intel version of the E14 Gen5 lists for $1,039 and will be available on May 23. The AMD version will list for $999 and will be available on June 23. The ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 Intel version lists for $1,069 and will be available on May 23, while the AMD version will list for $1,019 and will be available on June. 23.

ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4, which also includes a low blue light display option, which Lenovo said is low power to help increase battery efficiency. The latest L Series can now be optioned with up to 2TB SSD storage, twice the capacity of the previous generation. The AMD version of the L13 Gen 4 lists for $1,179 and will be available on Apr. 23, while the Intel version lists for $1.219 and will be available on May 23. The Intel version of the L13 Yoga Gen 4 is $1,539 and available on May 23, while the AMD version is $1,489 and available on Apr. 23.

