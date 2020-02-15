2 min read

TORONTO — LG this week launched the 17-inch gram laptop in Canada, rounding out its gram series laptop lineup.

With a focus on portability, the LG gram weighs 1.35kg or 2.98 pounds. During the launch event Feb. 13 in Toronto, an LG spokesperson told IT Business Canada that it was able to achieve the weight target by using the same magnesium alloy body as the HP Elite Dragonfly.

Internal specifications include an Intel 10th-gen “Ice Lake” Core i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics, up to 24GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM, and dual NVMe SSD slots. LG stated that users could access the SSD bays themselves, but noted that it could be “a bit difficult” so that they should still let professionals handle the job.

RAM configuration is also a bit peculiar. The LG has 8GB of memory soldered on with a removable memory module on the side. This allows LG and users to upgrade its RAM capacity post-factory but also caps its maximum capacity to a peculiar 24GB instead of 32GB.

For displays, LG employed a 2,560 x 1,600 IPS panel. While it doesn’t support HDR, it does cover 96 per cent of the Adobe sRGB colour space. This means it’s adequate for web photo editing, general productivity and entertainment. There’s no touchscreen, however, likely a measure to save battery and reduce weight.

With an 80Wh battery, LG quotes the laptop’s runtime to around 17 hours. Charging is done via a dedicated charging port and not USB-C.

Being a 17-inch laptop, the LG gram 17 has ample room for three USB-A 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, microSD card slot, and a USB-C Thunderbolt port that can deliver up to 15W of power.

The LG gram 17 is also one of few consumer laptops to pass several MIL-STD-810G ruggedness tests. The test suite requires the device to meet a number of humidity, shock, vibration, and temperature baselines.

The LG gram 17 is available now at major retailers including Amazon and Costco starting at CA$2,199.