SUBSCRIBE
8
0
Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public SectorMobilitySecurity

Major Canadian telecommunication companies agree to an emergency outage deal

Samira Balsara

Major telecommunication companies have agreed to an emergency outage deal following Roger’s July outage, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, revealed in a statement Wednesday. 

Champagne said that in the days following the massive outage, he convened a meeting with the CEOs of Rogers and the other major wireless telecommunications companies.

He gave the companies 60 days to enter into a formal agreement to ensure and guarantee emergency roaming, mutual assistance, and a communications protocol for advising the public and government during major outages and other emergencies.

“Today, I can report to Canadians that a formal agreement has been reached by these companies, along with a number of other telecommunications service providers offering Internet and mobile services,” Champagne said. 

Starting Friday, September 9, if one of the providers face a major network outage, the other companies will provide the needed support to ensure 911 connections and business transactions aren’t affected.

The thirteen signatories include Bell Canada, Bragg Communications (Eastlink), Cogeco Communications, Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications, Freedom Mobile, Tbaytel, Telesat Canada, Telus Communications, Videotron, Xplornet Communications, Zayo Canada, and Saskatchewan Telecommunications. 

Champagne added that he is taking additional steps, including directing the Canadian Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (CSTAC) to come up with more measures over the course of six months to ensure robust and reliable telecom networks across Canada.

He called the recent Rogers outage “unacceptable” and noted that steps need to be taken to ensure something similar does not happen again.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleBell to acquire Distributel, a major independent network service provider
Next articleNew Gartner survey reveals gaps in government tech purchase process

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

.

Latest news

Popular this week

ITWC network