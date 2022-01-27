< 1 min read

Private equity giant Symphony Technology Group (STG), which last year snapped up McAfee‘s enterprise business for US$4 billion after the company decided to become a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company, and then acquired FireEye for US$1.2 billion after it split from Mandiant, this month launched an extended detection and response (XDR) solutions provider created from the merger of the two acquisitions.

Named Trellix, the new business has more than 40,000 customers, 5,000 employees, and nearly US$2 billion in annual revenue at its inception. The platform includes the endpoint, cloud, collaboration, data and user, application, and infrastructure security capabilities from its component organizations. The separate FireEye and McAfee Enterprise brands are now retired.

Other parts of the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge portfolio – Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – are expected to be launched as a separate business later this quarter.

The company said that the new name “evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees. Trellix will deliver its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through living security – security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors.”

“As today’s organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency,” said chief executive officer Bryan Palma. “Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”