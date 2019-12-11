< 1 min read

This week McAfee introduced a new solution that better safeguards container workloads.

McAfee Mvision Cloud for Containers is what the company calls its first unified cloud security platform to integrate container security with its Cloud Acces Security Broker (CASB) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) security solution.

It uses NanoSec’s zero-trust application visibility and control capabilities for container-based deployments in cloud environments, McAfee noted in a press release.

“McAfee MVISION Cloud for Containers extends our leading data security, threat prevention, governance, and compliance capabilities of the Mvision Cloud platform to now cover containers in addition to SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS environments,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice-president of cloud security, McAfee.

McAfee acquired NanoSec back in August to bolster its cloud security services, an ongoing effort since the security firm’s split from Intel in 2017. NanoSec’s solutions allow for app-level segmentation for detecting and preventing threats.

This will be key for McAfee Mvision Cloud for Containers, which will allow customers to perform CSPM and vulnerability scanning checks earlier in the application development cycle, giving developers stronger feedback on their in-progress apps, the company explained in the announcement.

The new solution is available now. McAfee says it will host a webinar Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. to introduce the solution and walk through key features.