Microsoft Canada recognizes Canadian partners with 2022 Impact awards

Cindy Baker

Microsoft Canada has announced the winners of its 2022 Impact awards. Partners across Canada were selected by judges in 30 award categories for outstanding service delivery.

“We’re pleased to recognize all of the incredible Impact Award winners this year,” said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft’s solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements at Microsoft Inspire.”

One of the big winners this year is Insight Canada which takes home awards in four categories, including Microsoft Canada’s Partner of the Year. It also won the Modern Workplace Impact award for its solution to connect people, tools, and support to help keep workers productive.

Winners are selected from nominations by partners based on a list of judging criteria, such as customer excellence and economic impact. There are also awards based on metrics such as driving business growth. A judging team determined the winners in each category.

The winners will be celebrated at the annual Microsoft Inspire event on July 19-20th.

The impact of Microsoft partners in Canada

Microsoft Canada has a network of over 15,000 Canadian partners that help their clients transform to remain competitive in the digital marketplace. They drive over 95 per cent of the company’s commercial revenue.

A recent study by Ernst & Young shows they have a significant impact on Canada’s economy as well. It reveals that the Microsoft Canada ecosystem generates $37 billion in GDP in the country. Moreover, it also supports over 290,000 jobs.

And the winners are:

These Microsoft Canada partners are the winners of its 2022 Impact awards:

AI Impact Award
Cognizant

Analytics Impact Award 
Slalom

Azure Connected Customer Journey Impact Award
Insight Canada Inc.

Business Applications Customer Engagement Impact Award
Gestisoft

Business Applications Finance & Operations Impact Award
Alithya Group Inc.

Business Applications PowerPlatform Impact Award
Fidelity Factory

Community Response Impact Award
WBM Technologies Inc

Co-sell Impact Award
Slalom

Data Platform Modernization Impact Award
Adastra Corporation

Enterprise Impact Award
BDO Lixar

Financial Services Impact Award
Adastra Corporation
Healthcare Impact Award
Calian

Inclusion Changemaker Impact Award
Softlanding Solutions Inc.

Indirect Cloud Solution Provider Impact Award
Sherweb Inc.

Industry Innovation Impact Award
InCycle Software		 ISV Breakthrough Partner Impact Award
Smile CDR Inc.

ISV Impact Award
LifeWorks Inc.

Marketing Campaign Excellence
Bulletproof 

Modern Marketing Impact Award
Adastra Corporation

Modern Workplace Impact Award
Insight Canada Inc.

Modernizing Applications Impact Award
KPMG

National Large Solution Provider Impact Award
Insight Canada Inc.

Public Sector Impact Award
Slalom

Regional Cloud Solution Provider Impact Award
Groupe Access

Security Impact Award
Bulletproof

SI breakthrough partner
CrucialLogics Inc

Surface Impact Award
Insight Canada Inc.

Sustainability Changemaker
Long View Systems

Tech Intensity – ISV Impact Award
SOTI Inc.

Tech Intensity – Services Impact Award
Cognizant

 

For more information please visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/sites/impact-awards/default.aspx

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

