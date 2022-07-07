Microsoft Canada recognizes Canadian partners with 2022 Impact awards

Microsoft Canada has announced the winners of its 2022 Impact awards. Partners across Canada were selected by judges in 30 award categories for outstanding service delivery.

“We’re pleased to recognize all of the incredible Impact Award winners this year,” said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft’s solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements at Microsoft Inspire.”

One of the big winners this year is Insight Canada which takes home awards in four categories, including Microsoft Canada’s Partner of the Year. It also won the Modern Workplace Impact award for its solution to connect people, tools, and support to help keep workers productive.

Winners are selected from nominations by partners based on a list of judging criteria, such as customer excellence and economic impact. There are also awards based on metrics such as driving business growth. A judging team determined the winners in each category.

The winners will be celebrated at the annual Microsoft Inspire event on July 19-20th.

The impact of Microsoft partners in Canada

Microsoft Canada has a network of over 15,000 Canadian partners that help their clients transform to remain competitive in the digital marketplace. They drive over 95 per cent of the company’s commercial revenue.

A recent study by Ernst & Young shows they have a significant impact on Canada’s economy as well. It reveals that the Microsoft Canada ecosystem generates $37 billion in GDP in the country. Moreover, it also supports over 290,000 jobs.

And the winners are:

These Microsoft Canada partners are the winners of its 2022 Impact awards:

For more information please visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/sites/impact-awards/default.aspx