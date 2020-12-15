< 1 min read

Toronto-based backup and recovery firm Asigra announced a major update to its Cloud Backup with Deep MFA solution by integrating it with Microsoft Office 365.

Thousands of enterprises and small businesses use Microsoft’s line of subscription services, and thousands of people on the other side of the fence are doing their best to exploit vulnerabilities within the software and gain access to data. Oftentimes, criminals will lurk in system backups waiting for the right moment to launch a ransomware attack.

By 2021, IDC Canada says more than 75 per cent of Canadian organizations will adopt on-demand infrastructure as public cloud users move to a hybrid model. Asigra says it’s during this process when users overlook the fact that it’s their responsability to protect the critical data in SaaS applications such as MS Office 365.

“For cloud/SaaS apps like MS Office 365, the customer’s backup is the last line of defense in cases where an attack has occurred,” said Eran Farajun, executive vice-president of Asigra in a Dec. 15 press release. “Only a sophisticated anti-ransomware suite is capable of identifying and quarantining malicious ransomware code while preventing infiltration into backup controls to ensure data is well-defended.”

Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA became generally available back in August. Asigra says the suite of products is meant to combat the rapid rise of ransomware campaigns and other large-scale cyber attacks.