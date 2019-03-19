< 1 min read

Microsoft’s global channel chief Gavriella Schuster is passing on the torch.

This week, the 25-year company veteran announced her departure from the company in a post on LinkedIn published yesterday. Schuster was the head of Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner team, Partner Channels and programs for the past five years.

“At this same time, I was in conversation within Microsoft about the next steps of transformation for the business,” she wrote. “As a result, we concluded that now is a good time to begin to transition my current Microsoft accountabilities and focus on thinking about how to engage in work that fuels my passions.”



Schuster didn’t specify what exactly her future plans entail, but did hint at her recent TEDx talk about inclusion and diversity, noting she wants to “reconnect with my passions and to spark a new passion to drive a movement to shift the status quo and make an impact on inclusion and gender equity in the tech industry.”

In a separate blog post from Nick Parker, corporate VP of global partner solutions, did confirm that Schuster will slowly transition her responsibilities to Rodney Clark. Parker said Clark will officially be introduced to the rest of the Microsoft partner ecosystem this July at Microsoft Inspire.

“In his 20+ years at Microsoft, Rodney has been no stranger to the channel, maintaining proximity and spending a vast majority of time dedicated to growing partner value,” Parker wrote. “His experience, passion, and commitment to not only accelerate the industry, but to push Microsoft through focus on building capability through partners, positions him incredibly well to help our partners continue to drive growth.”