Microsoft Inspire is still a couple of months away, but the tech giant is already putting the notice out: If you’re using Microsoft technologies to help customers, consider nominating yourself for one of its awards.

The opening of nominations for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards means channel partners have an opportunity to tout their customer success stories and gain serious recognition at the July 14-15 event.

“These awards recognize the outstanding successes and innovations of our partners across the intelligent cloud to edge, with entrepreneurial spirit, including areas of social impact, diversity, and inclusion, and more,” wrote Deanna Meyer, senior director of communications and events, global partner solutions in a recent blog post.

The event will once again be a digital one and costs nothing for attendees.

Channel partners also have new awards to consider nominating themselves for. Those awards are:

Azure awards for partners leading with cloud-native app development, migrations, and rising technology.

Business Applications has three new Dynamics 365 awards to celebrate partner organizations that have excelled with commerce, customer insights, or marketing.

Modern Work & Security awards recognizing achievements related to small and medium business customers, original equipment manufacturers device and OEM distributor/resellers.

Awards in the Industry category recognize a partner organization that excels at providing innovative solutions and services based on Microsoft platforms and technologies to non-profit and defence and intelligence customers.

A new Social Impact category that encompasses community response, inclusion, and sustainability and a new award under this category for sustainability changemakers.

Last year, Canada’s first accredited Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Softchoice earned Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Award for Canada.

You can see the full list of 2021 awards on the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards page.