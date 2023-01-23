SUBSCRIBE
109
0
Channel StrategyCompaniesSoftware

Microsoft to cease sales of Windows 10 licenses

Lynn Greiner

Microsoft is continuing its push for Windows 11 adoption with its quiet announcement that it will cease to sell Windows 10 licenses on Jan. 31, although the operating system will continue to be supported with security updates until Oct. 14, 2025.

The news was revealed in a two-line statement that now appears on the Windows 10 download pages.

After Jan. 31, Windows 10 licenses will only be available from third parties such as Amazon or other resellers offering OEM licenses.

This move comes just weeks after all support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 was terminated.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Globalive announces plans to return to the wireless market with bid for Manitoba spectrum
Next article
Federal funding announced to develop the quantum computer of tomorrow

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending Jan 24th-Hacktivist browses national security secrets, laid-off engineer claims big tech sees staff as disposable, Stanford university students use ChatGPT for final...

Podcasts
A bored hacktivist browses national security secrets, a laid-off...

Quantum Days 2023: Creating an integrated and stronger quantum ecosystem

Companies
At Quantum Days 2023, the main players behind the...

Federal funding announced to develop the quantum computer of tomorrow

Companies
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $40 million...

Popular this week

Good news-bad news scenario for Ericsson, firm’s latest financials reveal

Cloud Paul Barker -
There was a mix of good news and alarmingly...

Globalive announces plans to return to the wireless market with bid for Manitoba spectrum

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Toronto-based telco Globalive has announced its plan to return...

TechLok launches pocket-sized anti-theft system for laptops at CES

Emerging Tech Ashee Pamma -
Computer security company TechLok Solutions unveiled LapLok, a pocket-sized...

ITWC network