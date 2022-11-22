Microsoft to launch payments app in Teams in December

Microsoft is introducing a payment system within Teams, to be rolled out in public preview in December. The Payments app, to be found in the Microsoft Teams app store, will allow users to be paid by customers for appointments, classes, or events hosted through Teams.

The app will be free to use with a Teams or M365 subscription, as a tool for small businesses – or businesses of any size – looking to grow their revenue.

At launch, it will only be supported for businesses registered in the United States and Canada. Teams users will be able to install the app from the Microsoft Teams store.

How it works:

Users will be able to connect a third-party service such as Stripe or PayPal to the Payments app and request payments during a Teams meeting. Customers can then immediately pay with a few clicks.

Admins will be able to manage the availability of the Payments app for their users by setting app permission policies in the Teams admin center.