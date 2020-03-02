Microsoft announced on Feb. 27 that its role-based certificates will replace existing Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD), and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certificates on June 30, 2020.
The Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certifications will not be affected.
Those who are currently working towards any of the retiring certs are now on a deadline to complete them before they’re gone. Microsoft says that the retiring certs will remain on the Microsoft transcript for two years after June 30, 2020.
The exam restructuring also changes the way Microsoft partners obtain their competencies. Passing an exam before its retirement would still count towards the Microsoft partner competency requirement for 12 months. New exams and certification guides will be available in the Partner Center section in March 2020.
Microsoft recommends IT professionals pursue a role-based certification to update their skills.
Microsoft announced its role-based certifications at its Ignite event in 2018. Instead of isolated technology certifications, role-based certifications consolidates the required training into job-specific programs. The programs are divided into fundamental, associate, and expert level certifications.
The full list of retiring exams and certifications are as follows:
Certifications with exams scheduled to retire on June 30, 2020
MCSA: BI Reporting
MCSA: Dynamics 365 for Operations
MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development
MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Admin
MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Dev
MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014
MCSA: Universal Windows Platform
MCSA: Web Applications
MCSA: Windows Server 2012
MCSA: Windows Server 2016
MCSD: App Builder
MCSE: Business Applications
MCSE: Core Infrastructure
MCSE: Data Management & Analytics
MCSE: Productivity
Exams Retiring on June 30, 2020
70-333: Deploying Enterprise Voice with Skype for Business 2015
70-334: Core Solutions for Microsoft Skype for Business 2015
70-339: Managing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016
70-345: Designing and Deploying Microsoft Exchange Server 2016
70-457: Developing Mobile Apps
70-410: Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
70-411: Administering Windows Server 2012
70-412: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services
70-413: Designing and Implementing a Server Infrastructure
70-414: Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure
70-417: Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012
70-461: Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014
70-462: Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases
70-463: Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014
70-464: Developing Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases
70-465: Designing Database Solutions for Microsoft SQL Server
70-466: Implementing Data Models and Reports with Microsoft SQL Server
70-467: Designing Business Intelligence Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server
70-480: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
70-483: Programming in C#
70-486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
70-487: Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
70-537: Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack
70-705: Designing and Providing Microsoft Licensing Solutions to Large Organizations
70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016
70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016
70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016
70-743: Upgrading Your skills to MCSA: Windows Server 2016
70-744: Securing Windows Server 2016
70-745: Implementing a Software-Defined Datacenter
70-761: Querying Data with Transact-SQL
70-762: Developing SQL Databases
70-764: Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure
70-765: Provisioning SQL Databases
70-767: Implementing a Data Warehouse using SQL
70-768: Developing SQL Data Models
70-777: Implementing Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Solutions
70-778: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI
70-779: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Excel
MB2-716: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customization and Configuration
MB6-894: Development, Extensions and Deployment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
MB6-897: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail
MB6-898: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources