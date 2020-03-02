3 min read

Microsoft announced on Feb. 27 that its role-based certificates will replace existing Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD), and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certificates on June 30, 2020.

The Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certifications will not be affected.

Those who are currently working towards any of the retiring certs are now on a deadline to complete them before they’re gone. Microsoft says that the retiring certs will remain on the Microsoft transcript for two years after June 30, 2020.

The exam restructuring also changes the way Microsoft partners obtain their competencies. Passing an exam before its retirement would still count towards the Microsoft partner competency requirement for 12 months. New exams and certification guides will be available in the Partner Center section in March 2020.

Microsoft recommends IT professionals pursue a role-based certification to update their skills.

Microsoft announced its role-based certifications at its Ignite event in 2018. Instead of isolated technology certifications, role-based certifications consolidates the required training into job-specific programs. The programs are divided into fundamental, associate, and expert level certifications.

The full list of retiring exams and certifications are as follows:

Certifications with exams scheduled to retire on June 30, 2020

MCSA: BI Reporting

MCSA: Dynamics 365 for Operations

MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development

MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Admin

MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Dev

MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014

MCSA: Universal Windows Platform

MCSA: Web Applications

MCSA: Windows Server 2012

MCSA: Windows Server 2016

MCSD: App Builder

MCSE: Business Applications

MCSE: Core Infrastructure

MCSE: Data Management & Analytics

MCSE: Productivity

Exams Retiring on June 30, 2020

70-333: Deploying Enterprise Voice with Skype for Business 2015

70-334: Core Solutions for Microsoft Skype for Business 2015

70-339: Managing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016

70-345: Designing and Deploying Microsoft Exchange Server 2016

70-457: Developing Mobile Apps

70-410: Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012

70-411: Administering Windows Server 2012

70-412: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services

70-413: Designing and Implementing a Server Infrastructure

70-414: Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure

70-417: Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012

70-461: Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014

70-462: Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases

70-463: Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014

70-464: Developing Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases

70-465: Designing Database Solutions for Microsoft SQL Server

70-466: Implementing Data Models and Reports with Microsoft SQL Server

70-467: Designing Business Intelligence Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server

70-480: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3

70-483: Programming in C#

70-486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications

70-487: Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services

70-537: Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack

70-705: Designing and Providing Microsoft Licensing Solutions to Large Organizations

70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016

70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016

70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016

70-743: Upgrading Your skills to MCSA: Windows Server 2016

70-744: Securing Windows Server 2016

70-745: Implementing a Software-Defined Datacenter

70-761: Querying Data with Transact-SQL

70-762: Developing SQL Databases

70-764: Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure

70-765: Provisioning SQL Databases

70-767: Implementing a Data Warehouse using SQL

70-768: Developing SQL Data Models

70-777: Implementing Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Solutions

70-778: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI

70-779: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Excel

MB2-716: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customization and Configuration

MB6-894: Development, Extensions and Deployment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

MB6-897: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail

MB6-898: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources