After nearly 23 years with the company, stretching back prior to the Dell-EMC merger, Dell Technologies says its president and general manager for Canada Mike Sharun is retiring this spring.

A statement from Dell sent to ITWorldCanada.com reads:

After nearly 23 years, Mike Sharun will retire from Dell Technologies later this spring. Pamela (Pam) Pelletier will assume the role of leading Dell Technologies’ business in Canada, reporting into the North America Commercial sales organization. Mike will work with Pam and her leadership to ensure a successful transition.

The publication has reached out to Sharun for an interview, but he was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Dell confirmed that once Pamela takes over in the Spring, her title will be “Canada sales leader and country manager.”

Following his time with Oracle and SAP, Sharun became a district manager with the EMC Corporation of Canada. He worked his way up to country manager by 2009 and became the president and general manager of Dell Technologies in Sept. 2016.

Sharun has been adamant that Dell was the go-to source for the plumbing that’s required to help manage the roughly 2.5 quintillion bytes of data produced globally every day.

“We know what drives [digital transformation]. It’s billions of devices that are being connected,” Sharun said in a 2019 interview.

