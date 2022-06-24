SUBSCRIBE
8
0
Channel StrategyCommunications & TelecomManaged Services & Outsourcing

Montreal-based Cloudli acquires ConnectMeVoice to expand its presence in the US market

Renaud Larue Langlois
Source: metamorworks | Getty Images

Cloudli Communications, a Montreal-based provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, this week announced the acquisition of ConnectMeVoice, a provider of next-generation hosted voice over IP (VoIP) services, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center solutions as a service (CCaaS), based in New Jersey, USA.

Through this acquisition, Cloudli wishes to strengthen its position as a leader in the North American market while expanding its cloud computing business communications offer to partners and customers in the United States.

As telecom consolidation trends prevail in the business communications ecosystem, ConnectMeVoice and Cloudli have joined forces to provide an even stronger alternative for service providers and SMBs looking for reliable, economical and flexible business communications options that meet their ever-changing needs, Cloudli said in a statement.

“I believe we have complementary and synergistic offerings,” said Gavin Macomber, president and chief executive officer of Cloudli in an interview with IT World Canada. “We serve the same kind of customers in Canada and the United States today and we are excited to continue to grow together. We have a large development team in Montreal and are therefore able to fuel the development of ConnectMeVoice and Cloudli with new products, new functionalities, I believe that will be an added value for both companies.”

ConnectMeVoice handles over 12 million calls every month. Its solutions are delivered through its national network of managed service providers, resellers, and partners.

Cloudli will retain the existing ConnectMeVoice team to ensure full continuity for its partners and customers. Scott Seltzer will continue to manage day-to-day operations as managing director of ConnectMeVoice. Chris Van Wagoner, chief operating officer of ConnectMeVoice, will assume the same role for the newly merged organization.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue Langlois
Renaud Larue Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleRogers and Shaw agree to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
Next articleChannel Bytes June 24, 2022 – Cloudflare announces Zero Trust partner program; Ermetic automates JIT cloud access; new channel program from DoControl; and more

Related Tech News

More from Renaud Larue Langlois

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

ITWC network