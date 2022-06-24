Montreal-based Cloudli acquires ConnectMeVoice to expand its presence in the US market

Cloudli Communications, a Montreal-based provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, this week announced the acquisition of ConnectMeVoice, a provider of next-generation hosted voice over IP (VoIP) services, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center solutions as a service (CCaaS), based in New Jersey, USA.

Through this acquisition, Cloudli wishes to strengthen its position as a leader in the North American market while expanding its cloud computing business communications offer to partners and customers in the United States.

As telecom consolidation trends prevail in the business communications ecosystem, ConnectMeVoice and Cloudli have joined forces to provide an even stronger alternative for service providers and SMBs looking for reliable, economical and flexible business communications options that meet their ever-changing needs, Cloudli said in a statement.

“I believe we have complementary and synergistic offerings,” said Gavin Macomber, president and chief executive officer of Cloudli in an interview with IT World Canada. “We serve the same kind of customers in Canada and the United States today and we are excited to continue to grow together. We have a large development team in Montreal and are therefore able to fuel the development of ConnectMeVoice and Cloudli with new products, new functionalities, I believe that will be an added value for both companies.”

ConnectMeVoice handles over 12 million calls every month. Its solutions are delivered through its national network of managed service providers, resellers, and partners.

Cloudli will retain the existing ConnectMeVoice team to ensure full continuity for its partners and customers. Scott Seltzer will continue to manage day-to-day operations as managing director of ConnectMeVoice. Chris Van Wagoner, chief operating officer of ConnectMeVoice, will assume the same role for the newly merged organization.