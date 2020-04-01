2 min read

The top posts on the MSP subreddit this week still focused a lot on COVID-19, but there was one topic that quickly skyrocketed to the top of the thread this week …

Microsoft on Monday unveiled its new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family consumer plans, which are designed to replace existing Office 365 subscriptions. On April 21, current Office 365 offers will become Microsoft 365 subscriptions for the same price ─ $7 a month for one user or $10 monthly for up to six people. The latest name change in Microsoft’s portfolio didn’t jibe well with some Redditors who claimed the move doesn’t help alleviate the existing confusion around Microsoft’s branding for its many products. There was some pushback from other MSPs trying to quell concerns, saying ‘hey, names change get over it.’ But for the most part, the nearly 200 comments seem to agree – product-renaming is usually a pain.

VPNs are a hot topic right now. According to Atlas VPN, the number of Google searches for “What is VPN” increased by 81 per cent globally throughout the month of March. In Canada, the query volume increased by 156 per cent throughout the same period. The Connection Manager Administration Kit (CMAK) is a tool that you can use to customize the remote connection experience for users on a network by creating predefined connections to remote servers and networks. This thread discusses how CMAK can be used to save some headaches and more importantly, some time.

What’s the working world going to look like after we’re allowed out of our houses? It’s a good question because the world has discovered that when things are firing on all cylinders – and that’s not always easy to achieve, mind you – remote work can yield very positive results when it comes to productivity. A lengthy thread about what we could expect.