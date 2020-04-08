2 min read

The MSP subreddit had some meaty topics rise to the top over the past week

Sometimes you have to be *that* person. Taking away admin privileges from users who don’t need it greatly reduces your chances of a security breach or other mishap. In this case, the MSP has the support of the business owner, but how do you gain the support of the rest of the staff who hate seeing pop-ups telling them they can’t apply an update, even if those pop-ups are for benign application updates? Comments range from product suggestions and the good old fashioned sit-down with the managers to walk through who actually needs access to what.

The coronavirus has greatly disrupted the business landscape. How do MSPs balance getting paid and keeping customers happy. An interesting thread with a pretty vocal comment near the top that many people seem to agree with:

“Of course. But as most of our customers have been with me for a decade I’ve decided to just suck it up. Hell, I’ve even installed shit for them for free so that they can somehow continue to operate (and I’ve never seen a customer so grateful, he literally had tears in his eyes). We’re all in this together and if we show some solidarity we’ll all get through this. I’m not going to literally kill a company just because they can’t afford to pay us anymore in a situation like this.

We’re here for them, wether they can afford it or not.

Tl;dr: I’d rather lose a month or two than the entire customer.”

If you’re seeking some online training resources for the rest of your team and your engineers, this thread has many suggestions.