Another round-up of MSP conversations on the MSP subreddit.

It’s no surprise to see this discussion rise to the top of the subreddit this week, considering all the hoopla around Zoom’s gaps in security and privacy, in addition to the recent updates to Microsoft Teams. A lot of users in this thread suggest that Teams is the stronger option for themselves and most clients, but Zoom’s ability to show dozens of faces simultaneously is still a big deal for teachers running classes remotely. The latest Teams update, which Microsoft has confirmed is rolling out before the end of the month, increases the number of participants that can be viewed simultaneously during a meeting from 4 to 9.

Interestingly enough, the conversation in this thread eventually turns to another topic: Is it worth seeing everyone’s faces during a meeting?

One user wrote:

“I’m saying the gallery view of Zoom is a useless feature and does not justify the cost over Teams which is included in Office 365 licensing.”

Channel Daily News got a bit of a shoutout in this thread about the news sources MSPs lean on. One user posted 54 sources from around the world, so if you’re interested, there’s plenty to explore.

Windows Virtual Desktop, a Microsoft Azure-based system for virtualizing its Windows operating systems, is getting some attention this week as one MSP seeks some input on the service. It looks like the rollout for one particular client didn’t go as planned – the Redditor behind the post cites significant learning curves and lack of online support for tweaking performance and reliability – but a number of other users commenting on the post didn’t share the same issues. The thread is filled with suggestions on how to rollout these types of virtual workspaces within an office environment for multiple users.

Amazon WorkSpaces has also been discussed on the subreddit this week: