< 1 min read

The MSP subreddit was chatty as usual this week, and it’s clear the focus for many is getting clients set up to work from home in a more permanent fashion.

Plenty of businesses are considering abandoning their physical office space, and this small business with 150+ employees was looking for some help accomplishing this. The Redditor behind the post highlights some of the anticipated steps needed to get the client up and running in this fashion, but some of the comments suggest they’re thinking too “traditionally” but preserving some legacy servers on-premises. What do you think?

While the Redditor behind this post says they were “half-joking” about the above suggestion, a recent client of theirs serves as an interesting case study.

“A company full of liabilities (old people), everyone got random 128 character passwords for their Microsoft Accounts and the owner has all of the numbers in the Microsoft Auth app if they are ever needed (and backup QR printed out if they get a new phone). Otherwise, everyone uses a pin and no-one uses cellphone e-mail. It’s wonderful. Unless it’s the owner, that company will never get phished. And even the owner is deterred due to the extremely long password set for her.”

Some strong suggestions for who to follow in the MSP, and a great discussion in the comments about why some side with certain experts over others.