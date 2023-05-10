SUBSCRIBE
Security

National Gallery of Canada hit by ransomware

Howard Solomon
Canada’s National Gallery, which holds more than 75,000 works of art along with extensive library and archival holdings, is recovering from a ransomware attack.

The Ottawa Citizen said today that members were told this morning by email of the incident, which happened last month. The email said no private information, including member files or payment information, had been copied.

The email said that gallery staff became aware of the attack after detecting an IT interruption on April 23, according to the Citizen. The Gallery said that “immediate actions” were taken to isolate the network, create backups and begin a forensic investigation using third-party cyber security experts.

Located in Ottawa, the National Gallery is a federal Crown corporation with an operating budget of about $37 million.

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
