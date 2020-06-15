< 1 min read

Global IT and network integrator NEC Corp. this morning announced the general availability of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS) solutions for Canadian businesses.

NEC Universe Blue Connect and NEC Universe Blue Engage are designed for businesses of all sizes, the company said, and was launched within eight weeks with the help of cloud communications provider Intermedia.

“I am incredibly proud of the speed at which NEC has been able to deliver the new generation of Universe Blue in the market,” said Ram Menghani, senior vice-president of product development for NEC Enterprise Communications Technologies, in a press release. “At a time where the ability to communicate and work remotely is no longer just a nice to have, we are proud to give our Canadian and U.S. customers and channel partners a clear migration path to the cloud and to provide them with the solutions needed to succeed in today’s business environment.”

NEC says it’s also providing its video conferencing tool Meet Pro to all NEC customers in North America for free until 2021.

“NEC has obviously thought out a very comprehensive set of cloud solutions with the new generation UNIVERGE BLUE. There are many important and needed differentiators when compared to other cloud communications providers that we believe our customers will embrace,” said Kevin Harman, vice president of NATGisIT, a systems integrator partner of NEC Canada based in Vancouver.