Software solutions provider Benchmark Corp. and systems integrator Metsi Technologies are partnering up to help enterprise clients “take cloud more seriously.”

“This year has definitely taught us that businesses need to take cloud more seriously and digital maturity more seriously,” indicated Rachael Babcock, chief executive officer for the Americas at Metsi, in a video with Benchmark’s president Luc Villeneuve. She adds those businesses are also craving a way to effectively showcase ROI to executive leaders. “The modern world requires the ability to react quickly and thoroughly.”

Babcock described the initiative as helping partners build “million-dollar experiences without having to spend a million.”

The two firms plan to blend their open source expertise with the help of a vast partner ecosystem that, according to Babcock, includes Cisco, Red Hat, IBM, Centreon, HashiCorp, and others. This partnership will also help fill a critical skills gap that continues to plague Canada and the rest of the world. A study by IDC Canada in partnership with SAP Canada conducted during the pandemic discovered that companies without a digital strategy are being left behind.

The fifth SAP-IDC Intelligent Enterprise Study reveals that today 95 per cent of Canadian organizations now have or are developing a digital strategy, up from 85 per cent in 2019. But for many, its execution is in its early stages. Only 12 per cent say the strategy is fully integrated into the core business, the same proportion of respondents as in 2019.

“It’s a challenging time for clients trying to balance their digital transformation goals, navigate the global pandemic, manage a remote workforce and reduce OPEX,” Villeneuve said in a Nov. 23 press release. “At Benchmark Corp. we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner offering the latest capabilities in DevOps, DevSecOps and containerization to fill skills gaps, and cost-effectively accelerate the journey to the hybrid cloud. We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader like Metsi who brings an outstanding global reputation in automation and cloud acceleration. Their strong partnerships with leaders like Cisco have positioned them as the go-to leader for secure complex cloud integration. This aligns perfectly with our skills, allowing us to offer our clients world-class customized solutions and consultation with white-glove boutique service.”