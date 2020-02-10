2 min read

Bronwyn Hastings, the new channel chief at Citrix has a clear message for partners: get familiar with Citrix Workspaces.

It’s the same message partners got at the Citrix Summit sales kickoff last year in Orlando, but Hastings, roughly 50 days into her new rule after leading the channel business for SAP across Asia Pacific and Greater China, is already laying out a path for partners.

“Strengthen your ability to develop capabilities for microservices and the other economies that are out there, and then build it with cloud, or hybrid in mind, bridging the worlds of the customer,” she explained in a recent interview.

Hastings also spent 15 years at Oracle in various senior leadership roles.

Citrix Workspace Suite includes app and desktop virtualization, secure mobile app and device management, enterprise file sync and share and cloud networking in a single solution. With the right understanding across infrastructure and applications, partners can significantly benefit from the Workspace suite, explained Hastings.

Citrix will help partners do this, she said, by investing more in resources and direct partner support, as well as indirect support through their customer success centre.

The Citrix Partner Services Cooperative Offering, which Citrix launched late last year, will help partners jointly deliver professional services.

At its summit event, Citrix also unveiled Citrix Analytics for Performance, a new service that goes beyond the traditional server-side infrastructure monitoring to identify performance issues with enterprise apps at the individual user level. It can also enable admins to address them proactively.

Hastings replaces Craig Stillwell, who has taken an executive role with OpenText.

In a previous interview with Channel Daily News, Stillwell said approximately 96 per cent of all Citrix sales go through the Citrix channel, and that number is likely a little higher for the Canadian business.

According to Citrix’s partner portal, there are more than 300 partners in Canada, ranging from solution advisors, service providers and system integrators.