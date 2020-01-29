< 1 min read

There’s a new global cloud service provider opening up shop in Toronto.

Houston-headquartered iland announced its first data centre in Toronto, joining nine other cloud regions in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

The service provider has deep ties with Veeam and VMware, and opportunities are aplenty for channel partners with existing relationships with the two software giants, according to iland president and co-founder Brian Ussher.

“By extending iland services into Canada, we can better serve new customers and partners who seek the benefits of cloud computing, but must also meet Canada’s data sovereignty requirements,” he said. “Many of our North American customers and partners have operations that span across the United States and Canada border. Meeting the security and environmental standards of both sides will give them the peace of mind that their data and workloads are both proximal and secure.”

Last August, iland achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The new 242,000 square-foot facility meets the certification requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, CSA STAR and BS 10012.

A Jan. 28 press release says there are plans to launch a second data centre in Toronto later this year.