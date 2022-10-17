New Schneider offerings aimed at helping firms tackle energy, climate woes

Schneider Electric last week launched a set of software, hardware and services offerings it said are designed to help businesses, industry and infrastructure providers navigate the energy and climate crises through increased electrification and digitalization (Electricity 4.0). They were unveiled at the Innovation Summit World Tour, the company’s annual customer and partner event, which continues with events around the world this month and next.

The launches, it said, “take place against the backdrop of a hugely complex and volatile energy environment, soaring energy and raw materials prices, and accelerating climate change.”

Olivier Blum, executive vice president, energy management at Schneider, said “we are facing an unprecedented transformation of the energy sector. If we want to address the multiple challenges related to demand, decarbonization and energy security, it is time to make energy more electric and more digital.

“To stay on track for the 1.5°C target, we have to accelerate the decarbonization of energy supply as well as the electrification and optimization of energy usage. We are now in the new era where Electricity 4.0 must become a reality.”

The new offerings, the company said, are designed to provide “organizations with the tools and support they require to strategize, digitize and decarbonize their operations, accelerate sustainability commitments and overcome the energy crisis.

“They enable the removal of some of the world’s most potent greenhouse gases from energy infrastructures, support the deployment of smart grids, and simplify energy management in buildings – thus removing a major source of energy waste and emissions.”

They include:

GM AirSeT , a new gas-insulated switchgear for primary distribution in its AirSeT range of medium-voltage switchgear that the company said “does not deploy SF 6 , a potent greenhouse gas. GM AirSeT is the latest green and digital solution powered by pure air. It enables industries and utilities to reduce their environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations.”

, a new gas-insulated switchgear for primary distribution in its AirSeT range of medium-voltage switchgear that the company said “does not deploy SF , a potent greenhouse gas. GM AirSeT is the latest green and digital solution powered by pure air. It enables industries and utilities to reduce their environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations.” EcoStruxure for Renewables , which combines new technology and digital twin integrations and will help renewable farm operators go to market faster and leverage digital continuity by integrating hybrid power sources in their operations.

, which combines new technology and digital twin integrations and will help renewable farm operators go to market faster and leverage digital continuity by integrating hybrid power sources in their operations. Schneider Electric EcoCare, which helps clients make the most of their energy and resources by combining world-class expertise in electrical and industrial equipment, critical power, digital and analytics capabilities, and a focus on sustainability. EcoCare is a unified IoT-enabled bundle of expert 24/7 support that delivers deep insights on asset conditions, and expertise to unlock safety, efficiency and sustainability improvements.

The company also announced its Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards , which it said are “designed to recognize the critical role customers and suppliers play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable world.”

Nominations are now open, and the deadline for submissions is Nov. 25.