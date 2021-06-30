< 1 min read

Ontario-based managed detection and response (MDR) security provider eSentire is further expanding its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the company announced today while also introducing its regional leadership for EMEA.

Piers Morgan, who held leadership roles with Pulse Secure, Eseye and Digital Defense, has been named eSentire’s vice-president and general manager, EMEA. The company also announced it will be adding to its local team of 40 by hiring 20 additional team members across the U.K., Ireland, Benelux & Nordics, Southern Europe and DACH regions over the next six months. It will be hiring for roles including security analysts, threat intelligence researchers, sales executives and channel managers.

“eSentire has been delivering market-leading MDR services in this region since 2015. EMEA isn’t a new region we are testing; we have a track record of excellence in protecting organizations here from cyberattacks by combining our 24/7 Security Operations Center support, expertise in threat disruption and best-in-class security research team,” Morgan said in a news release. “It is a privilege to join such a dynamic organization that is providing both time to value and service excellence to organizations across EMEA as we continue expanding our global position as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response,” Morgan said in a press release.

This announcement is fresh off the heels of eSentire acquiring the digital forensics technology company CyFIR earlier this month and announcing its cyber investigations portfolio, complete with emergency incident response, DFIR, and security incident response planning services.