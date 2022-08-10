SUBSCRIBE
CloudCompaniesDigital TransformationEmerging TechSecurity

OpenText launches CE 22.3 to fuel cloud information management innovation

Ashee Pamma
Source: OpenText

Information management company OpenText has announced OpenText Cloud Editions 22.3 (CE 22.3), designed to provide customers with the flexibility to operate on a private or public cloud through API cloud services or off-cloud, while staying secure and compliant across global data zones.

CE 22.3 is part of OpenText’s Project Titanium, launched in June 2022 to provide organizations with a common platform to access all OpenText software and services and move most of their workload to the cloud.

“We believe that when businesses are more intelligent, connected, and responsible through how they manage their data and information across multiple clouds, they operate at full potential and full speed,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenText, Mark J. Barrenechea.

CE 22.3 introduces new products and adds new capabilities to existing OpenText services:

  • A new Key Mediator product, with bring your own key (BYOK) capabilities and encryption control, designed to strengthen cyber resilience, in OpenText Extended Enterprise Content Management Software and OpenText Documentum
  • Advanced Forensic File Format 4 (AFF4) in OpenText EnCase Forensic and OpenText EnCase Endpoint Investigator to allow forensic investigators to secure evidence collected through multiple tools on a single case file.
  • OpenText Core Content CE 22.3, includes Core Content public user interface (UI) widgets to integrate Core Content with multiple in-house systems and seeks to facilitate and automate work processes. Available on iOS mobile app to support remote work.
  • Enhancements to OpenText Documentum for Life Sciences leverage industry guidance and best practices to manage documentation throughout the drug lifecycle using a single source for regulated content.
  • Re-conceptualized OpenText Active Access provides a single sign-on (SSO) access to a business’ ecosystem for both internal and external users, and is designed to bolster digital collaboration.
  • Additions to OpenText Qfiniti Explore provide businesses with a multi channel data feature to gather data and insights from customer interactions quickly.
  • OpenText Media Management uses Workflow Builder to automate publishing of content on platforms such as Vidyard, YouTube or a content delivery network (CDN), as well as supporting Google Video AI for object, place and activity analysis. This feature also supports an integration with social media management company Hootsuite.

Available to customers now, these new features represent the first round of updates under Project Titanium which is set to be completed next year.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
