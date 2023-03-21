SUBSCRIBE
OpenText launches latest version of ValueEdge

Ashee Pamma

Today, Canadian information management software provider OpenText announced the launch of the latest version of ValueEdge – a cloud-based DevOps and value stream management  (VSM) platform.

This announcement comes after OpenText acquired UK software giant Micro Focus, which included ValueEdge, in a US$6 billion all-cash transaction earlier this year.

Today’s ValueEdge23 launch announcement is also in conjunction with Micro Focus’ Application Delivery Virtual Summit, where the company will also showcase a host of other capabilities.

First launched in March 2022, ValueEdge will now have new capabilities, building on the platform’s existing functionality, that are designed to enable chief technology officers (CTOs) to streamline and accelerate the development process. 

“In the world of digital, every company is becoming a software company, but lacking the resources to get it done,” said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer, OpenText. “ValueEdge23 is a platform and suite of DevOps tools to help businesses automate the whole digital value chain to get a smarter application to market faster. We are breaking new ground in the DevOps space, enabling organizations to develop and deliver software the right way.” 

The new capabilities of ValueEdge23 include:

  1. Agile strategic planning – Powered by ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Agile, this will allow the continuous planning process required in today’s agile development organizations. It also features portfolio management and visualization, investment prioritization capabilities and integration to agile management.
  2. Codeless quality – Powered by ValueEdge Functional Test, it allows formerly manual testers to codelessly create automation. Manual testers will be able to learn the capabilities of Codeless Quality on the new learning management system (LMS), Codeless Quality Academy, which will be available in May.
  3. Real-world performance engineering – enables applications to be performance engineered and to anticipate real-world stresses early in their lifecycle. This capability is delivered by ValueEdge Performance and the other solutions in the Micro Focus LoadRunner family of software testing products.

The ValueEdge23 cloud-based platform also includes system services, analytics, and dashboards, and serves as a platform for a full complement of optional Acceleration Modules, such as ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Functional Test.

