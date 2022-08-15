SUBSCRIBE
People

Oracle’s Mebs Rehemtulla dies suddenly

Lynn Greiner

Mebs Rehemtulla, chief technology officer, client technical leader of the Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle in Ottawa since last October, died yesterday of a heart attack. He was 55. His wife, Kathleen O’Grady, revealed the news on LinkedIn.

The news of his death prompted tributes from current and former colleagues, who praised his business and technical expertise, his knowledge, and his kindness.

Prior to his time at Oracle, Rehemtulla spent 20 years at IBM, moving over the years from software solutions architect to program leader of sustainability offerings in the SAP CTO office. Before that, he worked internationally for Capgemini Consulting.

He leaves his wife and two teenage sons.

“Mebs truly loved people and he thought everyone he met was a really nice person — that’s because he brought out the best of everyone,” O’Grady said in her post. “He will be dearly missed”.

She will announce plans for a celebration of his life in the future, but said, “Celebrate life and you’ll celebrate his memory.”

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
