OSF Digital, a Quebec-based provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services, recently announced the acquisition of California-based Salesforce consulting firm Paladin.

A Salesforce Expert Navigator in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, OSF Digital said in a June 23 news release that it aims to expand its Salesforce offerings and Experience Cloud capabilities to a wider array of industries in North America with the acquisition. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paladin specializes in digital experience solutions. In addition to Salesforce Experience Cloud, Paladin’s Salesforce practice includes capabilities for Service Cloud, Einstein, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and Commerce Cloud. The company has a large client base in North America with customers in financial services, technology, healthcare, education, and other industries.

“Paladin’s proven experience and relationships with top North American brands will extend our ability to deliver outstanding customer, partner and employee experiences as well as broaden our expertise in more industry verticals. As two award-winning Salesforce partners, we will advance our overall Salesforce capabilities and reinforce our position as a leading digital transformation partner for B2B and B2C companies,” said Gerard Szatvanyi, chief executive officer of OSF Digital.

This is the fourth acquisition OSF Digital has announced in six weeks.

On June 15, the company announced the acquisition of Werise, a Brazilian provider of Salesforce Marketing, Sales and Service Clouds solutions. Less than a week before that on June 10, OSF acquired Toronto-based personalized marketing solutions firm Relation1 to strengthen its marketing cloud services in North America.

The company also announced the acquisition of the New Zealand-based consulting and Salesforce services firm Adept on May 18 as part of a global effort to expand its geographic reach.