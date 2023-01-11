SUBSCRIBE
7
0
CloudCompaniesDevelopmentManaged Services & Outsourcing

OVHcloud launches pay-as-you-go bare metal servers, compatible with public cloud

Ashee Pamma

Yesterday, French cloud computing company OVHcloud launched Metal Instances, a pay-as-you-go physical server providing users with compute, storage, and network resources for their workloads. It is run on dedicated single tenant physical servers, and allocated resources are billed by the hour or month.

Metal Instances is also compatible with the public cloud ecosystem, allowing users to industrialise their use of bare metal instances, and enhance their deployments with the entire public cloud catalogue. They are deployed via APIs (application programming interface) and Infrastructure-as-Code tools.

Users can choose the best hardware for their processing workloads through Metal Instances’ on-demand availability and rapid deployment times, made possible by OpenStack and Terraform native support.

“From the creation of our own dedicated bare metal servers, where we have full control of the design thanks to our unique integrated model, to the availability of Metal Instances, bare metal is going full circle to address every cloud compute need one might think of,” said Thierry Souche, chief technical officer of OVHcloud. 

Customers can choose from the following three instances, based on their needs:

  1. bm-s1-categorized small, powered by an Intel Xeon-E 2274G, 2x 960 GB (gigabyte) SSD (solid state drive), 32GB memory and with hourly pricing of 0,5 euros (C$0.70)
  2. bm-m1– categorized medium, powered by an Intel Xeon-E 2288G, 2x 960 GB SSD, 64GB memory, with hourly pricing of 0,85 euros (C$1.20)
  3. bm-l1– categorized large, powered by an AMD EPYC 7371, 2x 960 GB SSD, 128GB memory, with hourly pricing of 1,45 euros (C$2)

All instances have now been rolled out in Canada.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Canadian first EV, Project Arrow, debuts at CES

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Privacy by Design to become an ISO standard next month

Emerging Tech
Fourteen years after being introduced by a Canadian privacy...

University of Waterloo to lead consortium to advance Canada’s security and defence

Communications & Telecom
Today, the University of Waterloo announced a 5G and...

CES 2023: HP announces new products and solutions

Emerging Tech
At CES 2023, HP announced new products and solutions...

Popular this week

Threat actor trying to exploit old Windows weakness

Security Howard Solomon -
A threat actor that specializes in getting around multifactor...

Hashtag Trending Jan 11- Microsoft’s text-to-speech AI; New Jersey and Ohio ban TikTok on Government devices; Coinbase job cuts

Podcasts Ashee Pamma -
Microsoft's new AI can simulate voices with just three...

Government of Canada invests over $14 million to grow GTA-based companies

Government & Public Sector Samira Balsara -
Today the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario...

ITWC network