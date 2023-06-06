SUBSCRIBE
42
0
End User HardwareGovernment & Public Sectorlegislation

Quebec introduces a bill to fight against planned obsolescence

Renaud Larue Langlois

Known as the “Act to protect consumers against planned obsolescence and to promote durability, repairability and the maintenance of goods,” Bill 29 proposes “major advances for Quebecers, who are entitled to obtain durable, quality and repairable goods.”

It was introduced by Minister of Justice, Attorney General of Quebec and Minister responsible for Consumer Protection, Simon Jolin-Barette, along with the Minister of Environment, Benoit Charette, and the MNA for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré and Justice Parliamentary Assistant, Kariane Bourassa.

The bill aims to ensure that all Quebecers: obtain durable and quality goods, whose maintenance and repair do not represent a burden; are protected against planned obsolescence; and can keep their goods longer and get more bang for their buck.

It proposes five key measures:

  1. Prohibition of planned obsolescence. Québec will become the first region in North America to prohibit trade in goods whose obsolescence is programmed, i.e.: for which means to reduce their normal useful life are used.
  2. Creation of a guarantee of good functioning. This warranty will be applicable to several goods (refrigerators, dishwashers, television sets, tablets, heat pumps, air conditioners, etc.). The consumer will obtain the right to on-demand free repair if the good malfunctions during the coverage period.
  3. Strengthening of the right to repair. Citizens will be able to do business with the repairer of their choice. For their part, businesses will have to make available spare parts and relevant data and information to identify and solve problems, including for cars. Spare parts must be able to be installed using commonly available tools and without damaging the goods.
  4. Implementation of an anti-lemon measure for automobiles. An anti-lemon measure for automobiles will be adopted to protect consumers from “severely defective vehicles”. Consumers struggling with a recent problematic car will be able to more easily request the cancellation of the contract or a reduction in the price paid.
  5. Establishment of standards to define a common charger. Quebec will become the first region in North America to establish standards to determine the charging cable with which all electronic devices sold on the Quebec market must operate. The goal is that it will eventually be possible to use one and the same charger for all rechargeable devices in the house.

“Quebecers must be able to count on goods that are durable, of quality and repairable,” said Minister Jolin-Barrette. “In today’s environment where all families are dealing with inflation, we want them to get good value for money they spend. Equipping your home or house and getting a vehicle are certainly an important part of the household budget, and it should not have to be done every year. It is not normal for a good to be defective shortly after purchase. Thanks to this bill, citizens will be better protected. They will be able to make more informed choices and consume more sustainably. It is both an economic and environmental issue, on which it is important to act for the benefit of present and future generations.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue Langlois
Renaud Larue Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at [email protected]
Previous article
Nova Scotians hit by MOVEit data breach

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Renaud Larue Langlois

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

ManageEngine probes future of the digital enterprise at user conference

Companies Lynn Greiner -
At its recent annual user conference in Toronto, ManageEngine,...

Schneider Electric’s first ‘Sustainability School’ opens

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
Schneider Electric yesterday announced that the Schneider Electric Sustainability School...

Channel Bytes June 2, 2023 – Offsec expands partner program; Equinix launches AWS Direct Connect at TR2; Darktrace appoints CMO; and more

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

ITWC network