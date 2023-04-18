SUBSCRIBE
14
0
CompaniesSecuritySoftware

Radiant Logic finalizes acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Ashee Pamma
Source: Radiant Logic

Today, California-based Radiant Logic, a company that delivers identity data unification and integration solutions, announced that it has successfully acquired France-based identity governance firm Brainwave GRC.

Brainwave continues to maintain independent operations for now, but the two platforms will be integrated over time, the announcement said. Terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

While Radiant Logic unifies organizations’ identity data into a single data feed that seeks to make it accessible and reusable, Brainwave publishes security analysis for applications and data.

Radiant Logic first announced its intent to take over Brainwave in February, to bolster the companies’ mutual vision of an Identity Data Fabric that would help organizations have visibility over their identity insights, identify fraudulent activities, and make the right policy and security decisions.

“We have co-exhibited at a few major conferences recently, and the interest from the
market and from our customers has been very exciting,” said Joe Sander, Radiant
Logic chief executive officer. “Practitioners see the opportunity to use analytics to mitigate access related risks and significantly improve their identity data governance practices with the joint solution.”

Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC are also creating a joint roadmap, with plans to release
further details about their shared technology later in 2023.

Earlier this year, Radiant Logic also announced the launch of its redesigned Identity Data Platform, which provides enterprises with real-time data with more identity observability and visualization capabilities, built on an extensible API-layer and available as a SaaS offering.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Casino chain shuts Ontario sites after cyber attack
Next article
Patched holes in Cisco routers have been used by Russians for years: Report

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Patched holes in Cisco routers have been used by Russians for years: Report

Security
Russian government attackers have been exploiting unpatched and badly-configured...

Casino chain shuts Ontario sites after cyber attack

Security
A major Ontario casino operator has been forced to...

Hashtag Trending Apr.18-Malicious software in fake ChatGPT app target Facebook users, Google releases emergency update, Tech workers offered their old jobs back at half...

Podcasts
Tech workers asked how’d you like your old job...

Popular this week

Adobe announces new Firefly AI tools for video editors

Artificial Intelligence Samira Balsara -
Adobe recently revealed its next generation of AI features,...

Commercial spyware-maker QuaDream to close, say reports

Privacy Howard Solomon -
An Israel-based commercial spyware company whose iPhone hacking technology...

Government of Canada and Ericsson announce $470 million R&D partnership

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Today, Ericsson Canada announced a five-year partnership with the...

ITWC network