Radiant Logic finalizes acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Today, California-based Radiant Logic, a company that delivers identity data unification and integration solutions, announced that it has successfully acquired France-based identity governance firm Brainwave GRC.

Brainwave continues to maintain independent operations for now, but the two platforms will be integrated over time, the announcement said. Terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

While Radiant Logic unifies organizations’ identity data into a single data feed that seeks to make it accessible and reusable, Brainwave publishes security analysis for applications and data.

Radiant Logic first announced its intent to take over Brainwave in February, to bolster the companies’ mutual vision of an Identity Data Fabric that would help organizations have visibility over their identity insights, identify fraudulent activities, and make the right policy and security decisions.

“We have co-exhibited at a few major conferences recently, and the interest from the

market and from our customers has been very exciting,” said Joe Sander, Radiant

Logic chief executive officer. “Practitioners see the opportunity to use analytics to mitigate access related risks and significantly improve their identity data governance practices with the joint solution.”

Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC are also creating a joint roadmap, with plans to release

further details about their shared technology later in 2023.

Earlier this year, Radiant Logic also announced the launch of its redesigned Identity Data Platform, which provides enterprises with real-time data with more identity observability and visualization capabilities, built on an extensible API-layer and available as a SaaS offering.