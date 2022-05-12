2 min read

Red Hat announced the winner of the 2022 Innovator of the Year award during its Red Hat Summit this week.

For the 16th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers globally who demonstrated creative problem-solving to make a positive impact on the business world and on society.

Innovator of the Year

This year, Telefónica Colombia received the Innovator of the Year award. Telefónica Colombia replaced its existing platform with Red Hat technology to enhance its core mobile app, Mi Movistar, for its 21 million users. The ability to develop and deliver new features became especially vital when COVID-19 heightened the need for fully digital service management. Telefónica Colombia used Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Fuse, and Red Hat 3scale API Management in its new platform.

Red Hat also celebrated four other winners of Innovation Awards for this year:

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is transforming how it provides management of the bank’s infrastructure to allow it to operate more efficiently, adjust to changing needs, and provide a strategic platform for the future.

CIBC used Red Hat OpenShift to manage, scale, and develop numerous applications across its hybrid cloud infrastructure. A consistent container platform created a 95 per cent reduction in provisioning time and allowed CIBC to deliver new features and services in a fraction of the time.

Center of Computing and Information Systems (Mamram)

The Center of Computing and Information Systems unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), also known as Mamram, worked with Red Hat to modernize services at the edge to support military operations across the country.

Using a mix of open source Red Hat technology, such as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Mamram was able to speed infrastructure services with cloud computing, modernize applications, while improving security and compliance.

U.K. Department for Work and Pensions

The United Kingdom’s Department for Work and Pensions used Red Hat technology – specifically Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform – to provide easy access to critical services for over 20 million citizens. By digitizing and automating processes, they were able to efficiently respond to the unprecedented number of claims created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington Health Benefit Exchange

Washington Health Benefit Exchange, working with Red Hat’s partner Deloitte, used container and integration solutions to enhance the state’s online insurance marketplace, Washington Healthplanfinder.

This project helped many families gain the health coverage they needed during the pandemic. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange used open source technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat 3scale API Management Platform, to migrate key systems.

This let the state agency streamline business operations, reduce costs, and helped citizens across the state of Washington identify, locate, and select the best health and dental care providers to meet their specific needs.

Honourable mentions

Red Hat also highlighted four other organizations with honourable mentions: