Red Hat laid out its roadmaps for three OpenShift Application Services during a session at the June segment of the Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience last week. These services, part of the company’s unified platform for building cloud-native applications, are managed cloud services supporting applications using real-time data streams, machine learning, and microservices.

Red Hat OpenShift API Management

Red Hat OpenShift API Management is a hosted API management service for microservices-based applications. It has three main components: API Manager, API Gateway, and single sign-on based on Red Hat SSO. It is available today as an add-on to Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated as well as on the new Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, which became generally available in April. It achieved PCI compliance certification in May of this year.

The planned roadmap for the next year includes additional compliance certifications such as ISO, SOC2, and FedRAMP, API monetization, an API registry for storing open API definitions, support for additional cloud providers including Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud (ROKS). Self-managed service integration using Istio and Knative is in the cards, as is the addition of features for high throughput customers.

Red Hat is providing a free 60-day OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift API Management trial which covers fees for the add-on; customers are responsible for their infrastructure costs.

Red Hat OpenShift Data Science

Red Hat OpenShift Data Science, announced in April and currently in beta, provides a sandbox environment for data scientists to develop, train, test, and deploy machine learning models. Based on Open Data Hub and Operate First, it offers Jupyter notebooks with predefined images including common packages and frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. NVIDIA GPU acceleration improves performance. Red Hat has announced a partner ecosystem of more than 30 AI/ML technology partners and aligned consulting services.

When released later this year, OpenShift Data Science will be available as a cloud service add-on to OpenShift Dedicated on AWS or OpenShift Service on AWS on the Red Hat Marketplace.

Going forward, additional cloud services will be supported (in the “near future”, Red Hat says), there will be on-premises support, more partner services, and enhanced machine learning ops.

Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka

Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, currently in developer preview, is offered as a fully hosted and managed Kafka service for stream-based applications, with 24/7 global support and a 99.95 per cent service level agreement. Red Hat is currently providing access to OpenShift Sandbox and a no-cost Kafka evaluation; developers are responsible for their cloud provider costs.

Over the next year, the roadmap includes long-running evaluations and early adopter support, developer console Kafka extensions for OpenShift, a managed schema registry based on Apicurio Registry, managed connectors for Apache Kafka-based on Camel K, and support for additional cloud providers including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.