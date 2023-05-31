SUBSCRIBE
29
0
Careers & Education

Redwood launches soft-skills simulation platform

Breanna Schnurr
e-learning education concept, learning online with webinar, video tutorial, internet lessons

E-learning platform and software company Redwood Performance Group has released a new interactive workplace simulation called GradForce Skills. It aims to help new hires with soft skill learning, such as writing emails, dealing with workplace conflict, critical thinking skills, and more.

GradForce Skills was based on a successful collaboration between Redwood and Toronto Finance International to build a soft skills educational program to assist new hires in the financial sector. The program received feedback from more than 3000 learners and employers, with such a positive response that Redwood turned it into what it called “a dynamic three-tier interactive, online workplace simulation.”

Redwood’s managing partner, Lydia Sani, said: “We wanted to reimagine how new hires can develop the soft skills most valued by today’s employers. Employers want work-ready employees with these competencies: communications, critical thinking and problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, resiliency, and even data acumen.”

Individuals start the simulation in an entry-level role. As they continue through the program, they receive team member and managerial promotions. Each role is designed to teach individuals specific sets of soft skills, depending on their position. For example, entry-level soft skills focus on communication, while team member soft skills work on problem solving or critical thinking.

Redwood says their new program not only helps students and working professionals, but can also assist an educational institution with its career curriculum, and help employers with their onboarding process.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected]
Previous article
Technology, diversity and allyship: Debra Christmas shares the essentials for inclusion in the workplace

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Breanna Schnurr

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

In memory of ITWC CEO Fawn Annan

CanadianCIO
A major voice in Canada’s IT industry has fallen...

Canadian organizations expect quantum computing to be mainstream by 2030: KPMG

Development
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian organizations expect quantum...

Hackers hunting for exposed Apache NiFi, warns SANS Institute

Security
Threat actors are scouring the internet for unprotected instances...

Popular this week

Canada to create cyber security certification for defence purchases

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Organizations that want to sell software and hardware to...

Toronto ranks third smartest city in the world

Data & Analytics Breanna Schnurr -
In a recent study done by Juniper Research ranking...

Ecosystem Success Day: Key event for Red Hat partner network

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
On Thursday, at the Omni Hotel in South Boston...

ITWC network