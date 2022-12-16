SUBSCRIBE
9
0
Communications & TelecomCompaniesFinancial

Reports reveal Avaya Holdings nearing Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Paul Barker
Man holds Bankruptcy Chapter 11 agreement documents.

There is trouble ahead for Avaya Holdings Corp., with reports indicating that it would likely soon file for bankruptcy protection.

According to Reuters, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the “company is reaching a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems.”

A Reuters article stated that the company “was in talks with its financial stakeholders regarding a comprehensive resolution to strengthen its balance sheet.”

Company shares at the end of trading Thursday plunged to US$0.52, which compares to a high price earlier this year of US$21.65. An article on Stocks Register indicated that Avaya shares had dropped by 12.53 per cent from its closing price on the previous day.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Constellation Software and Lumine Group reach agreement to acquire WideOrbit

Related Tech News

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Happy holiday gift guide: Part four

End User Hardware
It’s that time of year again. The holiday season...

Channel Bytes December 16, 2022 – VMware execs depart; Hyperscale DC capex growth; MoEngage expands in Canada; and more

Artificial Intelligence
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Canadian Government announces a hybrid work model for the Federal Public Service

Future of Work
Starting next year, Canadians working for the federal public...

Popular this week

Santa’s list for the IT Pro-ho-ho

End User Hardware -
Wondering what IT professionals have on their Christmas list?...

Hashtag Trending Dec 16 – Harmful content on TikTok; social media influencers charged; Department of energy looks to fund fusion techs

Podcasts Samira Balsara -
TikTok pushes harmful content every 39 seconds, eight social...

EU probe of VMware deal key to sale going through or not: Analyst

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
The impact of a full-scale probe by European Union...

ITWC network