SUBSCRIBE
15
0
CloudCompaniesManaged Services & Outsourcing

RingCentral and AWS enter strategic partnership

Ashee Pamma

Cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) will offer RingCentral MVP (Message Video Phone) and RingCentral Contact Center solutions to its customers, as part of a multi-year agreement announced last week.

This partnership between RingCentral and AWS seeks to help organizations accelerate their cloud journeys while transforming their employee and customer communications.

“Together, AWS and RingCentral are giving customers across multiple industries greater choice and support for their call center and business communications needs,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services at AWS. “By making RingCentral’s cloud communications solution available on AWS, large enterprise and mid-size customers can benefit from the reliability and scalability of the cloud, while giving employees and customers the ability to collaborate in new ways.”

RingCentral’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions enable employees to communicate from any location and any device through a single platform that integrates team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system.

RingCentral also plans to provide technical resources for workstreams to make RingCentral offerings functional and transactable for AWS customers – supporting AWS Marketplace Listings and integrations to AWS services.

Further, both companies will work together to deploy end-to-end cloud migration solutions for businesses in the healthcare, financial service, retail, education, and public sector industries. Users will be able to access flexible migration options through bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) and hybrid PBX solutions.

The two companies will also share their resources to enable experts to better assist customers with their cloud adoption and technical integrations. 

This collaboration will initially be rolled out in North America, followed by additional countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America over the multi-year period.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Toronto startup to test its quantum-resistant key distribution solution
Next article
Channel Bytes February 24, 2023 – Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids pricing; New Kaspersky MSA for MSPs; Optiva announces additional Mulesoft integration; and more

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Dell issues flurry of announcements in lead-up to MWC 2023

Communications & Telecom
Dell Technologies said this week it is helping the...

Channel Bytes February 24, 2023 – Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids pricing; New Kaspersky MSA for MSPs; Optiva announces additional Mulesoft integration; and more

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

The Russia-Ukraine cyber war: one year later

Government & Public Sector
To soften up Ukraine just prior to its February...

Popular this week

Telus investigating sale of alleged code, employee information

Security Howard Solomon -
Someone on a criminal forum is selling what they...

Hashtag Trending Feb.24th- Google asks employees to share desks, Canada starts investigation against TikTok and AI-created images loses copyright

Podcasts Jim Love -
Google Cloud asks employees to share desks, Canada starts...

Breaking news: Canadian privacy commissioners investigating TikTok

Privacy Howard Solomon -
Canada’s federal privacy commissioner, along with three provincial privacy...

ITWC network