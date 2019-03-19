< 1 min read

RingCentral yesterday announced an extension of its partnership with Telus to help Canadian small businesses migrate their legacy phone systems to Telus Business Connect.

“Our mission at RingCentral is to provide every business with the cloud communications technology they need to empower their people to work from anywhere,” said Sandra Krief, vice-president of service providers, Americas at RingCentral, said in a Jan. 12 press release. “Small businesses are critical to the economy and by working together with Telus, we will ensure that these businesses have access to the very best communications services and capabilities along with strong security and reliability, ensuring they can quickly transition to the cloud and maintain operations remotely and easily cater to the current and future needs of their customers.”

Offered as part of Telus Business Connect, the Business Connect Voice and Business Connect Voice Plus plans are built for small businesses who want to replace their basic legacy services with a more cost-effective business solution. Pretty handy for a business with a large remote workforce.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we want to provide them with solutions that enable them to run their business smoothly so they can focus on what matters most, and not worry about the technology,” said Marshall Berkin, vice-president of business products and services at Telus. “Through our partnership with RingCentral, small businesses can now manage their phone systems remotely, whether that’s from their in-store phone to a mobile phone or manage call routing from wherever they are, unlike traditional phone lines.”