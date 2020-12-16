< 1 min read

RingCentral today announced a new product called Glip Pro, a free, unlimited collaboration tool with video and audio conferencing, integration with team messaging and file sharing, plus other important tools.

RingCentral Glip Pro also includes innovative pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities.

“We’re moving to the hybrid world of work where we transition from transactional and disjointed video meetings to collaborative experiences that address pre-, during- and post-meeting needs,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral in a press release. “RingCentral Glip has been designed to make video meetings smarter. It reduces wasted time and lets you focus on what matters. We’re launching a free version of RingCentral Glip so everyone can now experience smart video meetings with integrated team messaging for improved productivity.”

There’s a paid tier available for customers called RingCentral Glip Pro+, which includes additional video meeting and admin management capabilities such as the option to host larger meetings for up to 200 participants, advanced analytics, single sign-on, and more. The free tier includes video meetings can last up to 24-hours for up to 100 people.