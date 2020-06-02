< 1 min read

RingCentral’s new partner program Ignite builds on the company’s Channel Harmony program but gives partners more flexibility, the company announced this morning.

“With the new Ignite program, we remain committed to our partners by providing them with even more flexibility and choice,” said Zane Long, senior vice-president of global partner sales at RingCentral.

The RingCentral Ignite Partner Program allows qualifying partners to manage the sales process end-to-end for opportunities tied to organizations of up to 400 employees when selling RingCentral’s cloud communication solutions. Certified partners will be able to provide quotes, access a dedicated remote team for sales support, and have the ability to close deals with higher sales incentives. For larger, more complex deals, RingCentral says partners will continue to leverage RingCentral’s Channel Harmony program for complete RingCentral sales resources.

“Cloud communications solutions are now a must-have for businesses of all sizes and across industry verticals to maintain business continuity,” said Joe Rittenhouse, president of business development, Converged Technology Professionals. “RingCentral is a leader in cloud communications and their Ignite program provides us with the flexibility to expedite the sales process when catering to small and medium businesses, while still having the option to leverage RingCentral’s resources for larger enterprise deals.”

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners.