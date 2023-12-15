SUBSCRIBE
Rogers and Lynk complete satellite-to-mobile phone call, 2024 launch anticipated

Ashee Pamma
NL Premier Andrew Furey pictured conducting the satellite-to-mobile call/ Source: Rogers

Rogers and Lynk Global have announced that they have completed Canada’s first successful satellite-to-mobile phone call, using Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones.

The two companies also tested SMS, data, and emergency alerting services.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey conducted the call with a NL Search and Rescue volunteer, using Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum.

Watch Premier Furey and Mabel Tilley (First Responder, Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association) making the test call here.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a vast, largely rural province, and connectivity is an important issue for us,” said Furey. “As Premier, I am excited about the breakthrough technology Rogers is testing to improve network coverage and the safety of people in our province and across the country.”

The call was conducted in Heart’s Content, NL, where the world’s first transatlantic telegraph cable transmission took place between Canada and Ireland, over 150 years ago.

Rogers said it will launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024, starting with SMS texting, mass notifications, and machine-to-machine AI applications, and then expand the service to include voice and data services.

Wireless spectrum ensures this technology works on existing smartphones so customers don’t need to install customized apps or not yet available hardware.

“We’re bringing coverage to Canada’s most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren’t connected today,” said Tony Staffieri, president and chief executive, Rogers. “We’re proud to work with Lynk to bring Canadians the very latest global technology that will give them access to 911 and wireless services.”

Last month, Telus also used satellite connectivity to conduct voice calls, send text messages between smartphones with 5G capabilities, and connect to IoT devices, partnering with non-terrestrial-network (NTN) service provider Skylo and wholesale satellite services provider TerreStar.

The company also has made plans to introduce devices equipped with 5G satellite capabilities to customers in 2024.

Ashee Pamma
