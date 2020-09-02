< 1 min read

Rogers today launched 5G services in 18 new areas in Ontario.

The new service provides 5G signals to areas outside Canada’s large urban centres. Residents in Barrie, Cambridge, Oshawa, Caledon and others now have access to Rogers’ 5G services.

In addition to faster cellular data service, 5G will also improve smart city infrastructure, IoT, and logistic technologies over time.

Rogers was the first major telco in Canada to launch 5G service. Initial service areas included the downtown core of Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. The company hopes to expand service to 60 Canadian markets by the end of the year.

“Accelerating Ontario’s digital economy is important to our long-term success and competitiveness,” said Laurie Scott, Ontario’s minister of infrastructure, in a Sept. 1 press release. “We welcome the expansion of 5G to more communities in our province and the benefits it will bring to our economy. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with industry partners.”

Rogers is also powering the University of Waterloo’s 5G smart campus as a part of its three-year partnership agreement with the university for 5G research.

5G service areas in Ontario (including initial service areas)

Aurora

Markham

Barrie

Milton

Vaughan

Brampton

Mississauga

Waterloo

Caledon

Newmarket

Whitchurch-Stouffville

Cambridge

Ottawa

Halton Hills

Oshawa

Hamilton

Richmond Hill

Kitchener

Toronto

Uxbridge