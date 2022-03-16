2 min read

Rogers has entered into a two-year partnership with Sheridan College’s Centre for Mobile Innovation (CMI) to research and develop 5G autonomous vehicle systems.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate to study the potential of integrating navigation, diagnostics, and infotainment systems into autonomous vehicles over new 5G wireless technologies and networks, and do research into the areas of intelligent transport systems in a multi-user environment.

“This research aims to develop enabler component algorithms/solutions/technologies that will enhance user experience in autonomous vehicles,” wrote Khaled Mahmud, professor of Sheridan Faculty of Applied Science & Technology. “We will explore the potential usage of the advanced features of 5G, for example, ultra-low latency communication or enhanced bandwidth or very high user density, to develop smart applications in a vehicular environment. The research scope includes algorithm and proof of concept development in navigation and localization, AR/VR, in-car infotainment, and comfort.”

The research will focus on developing in-car, non-driving systems in autonomous vehicles and the Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) system that allows cars to communicate with surrounding devices, including other cars.

The research team, composed of both students and researchers, will use cutting-edge machine learning systems and traffic modelling simulations to better understand how to address the key issues in autonomous vehicles.

The innovations from this collaboration will help refine autonomous public transport systems, driverless taxis, autonomous delivery systems, and assisted driving for seniors and people with disabilities. Mahmud explained that while a specific product isn’t the target of the research, its results could be used in developing products and services.

In addition to working on advancing 5G innovation, the partnership will also provide an opportunity for Sheridan students to gain research experience.

“Together, we have an opportunity to lead autonomous vehicle research and innovation in Canada that will make meaningful economic impacts, while also providing our students relevant problem-solving skills and expertise as they proceed on their career path,” said Andrea England, vice provost of research at Sheridan, in the press release.

Rogers has allocated $25 million in funding for research and development partnerships with leading Canadian institutions, including Communitech, Ryerson University, UBC, University of Calgary, and University of Waterloo.