Cloud business management solutions firm Sage has acquired GoProposal, a U.K.-based provider of proposal management software for small and mid-sized accountancy firms.

Founded in 2016, GoProposal offers a complete client onboarding system focused on automated pricing, proposal, and engagement letter solutions to accounting and bookkeeping businesses in the U.K., Canada, U.S. and Australia.

With this acquisition, GoProposal team will be joining Sage’s global accountant team based in Manchester, U.K., and GoProposal will be integrated into Sage Accounting and other Sage solutions in the coming months. The prices will remain unchanged, a spokesperson for Sage told itbusiness.ca.

This is Sage’s fourth recent investment in cloud-based fintech companies targeting the small and medium businesses (SMBs) market in the last 12 months.

“We are focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) emerge more productive and profitable than ever from the challenging macro environment of the past 18 months,” said Derk Bleeker, chief strategy and development officer at Sage, in an Oct. 5 press release. “Accountancy practices play a vital role in helping SMBs to thrive – and by supporting them to digitise their practices, Sage can play a vital role in enabling them to focus on providing their SMB customers with great service and advice and to help them capitalise on the emerging opportunities as the world emerges from the global pandemic. This acquisition demonstrates Sage’s commitment to supporting accountancy practices through this digitalisation journey, so they can operate efficiently and profitably.”