Today, the cloud business management solutions vendor Sage announced the launch of its first Canadian Sage Intacct data centre to cater to the increasing demand for cloud accounting solutions that meet Canadian data sovereignty laws.

The company noted it is using the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) Region in Montreal to set up the data centre which will help the cloud financial management platform, Sage Intacct, accelerate customers’ digital transformation efforts. At the same time, they will be able to comply with federal and provincial privacy legislation.

By setting up its first local presence in Canada and adding to the seven other regions where it operates globally, Sage says in-country presence will also allow it to help more customers in the market with data residency requirements such as not-for-profit, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

“This launch empowers our customers to seize the opportunity of the cloud and future-proof against the challenges of tomorrow while keeping their data safe, secure, and compliant,” said Daniel Oh, vice-president of Medium Segment at Sage, in a press release. “The availability of Sage Intacct in Canada demonstrates our commitment to the local market and helping organizations from coast to coast with their digital transformation and journey to the cloud.”

Sage recently also launched its cloud-first Sage Data and Analytics service integration for Sage 300 and Sage 100 in the U.S. and Canadian markets to provide users with live sales dashboards and detailed P&L reports with the help of AI and machine learning algorithms.