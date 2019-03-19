< 1 min read

This week cloud business management solutions vendor Sage launched its cloud-first Sage Data and Analytics service integration for Sage 300 and Sage 100 in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The business intelligence toolkit can provide users with live sales dashboards and detailed P&L reports with the help of AI and machine learning algorithms.

However, one of the main features of the BI solution according to the company is the pre-built, customizable data models and analytics that come right out of the box.

“To continuously improve our products and services, Sage listens and responds to real customer needs. With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for powerful and insightful reporting at a time when collecting, organizing, and presenting accurate data is more important for businesses than ever,” said Dewey Forrester, vice-president, North America, Business Development, Sage in a March 24 news release. “Simply put, when you have a handle on your data – such as inventory movements, procurement operations and supplier performance – you are set up to thrive in this competitive, challenging market. Saga Data & Analytics will help our customers do more while bringing value to their business with access to their reporting data, from anywhere.”

Sage Data and Analytics was created in partnership with Sage Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ZAP, a global software company whose products include ZAP Data Hub, a data management & analytics SaaS optimized for various leading ERPs.