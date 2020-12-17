< 1 min read

One month after the launch of the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace in Canada, Sage today announced the arrival of the Sage Partner Cloud Program in the U.S. and Canada.

The cloud business management solutions provider says the program allows partners to deploy and customize their customers’ mid-market Sage ERP line of management and accounting applications, the Sage 300.

“Sage Partner Cloud makes the digitization journey easy for our customers, improving quality of service and ensuring business continuity at a time when they are seeking to future-proof their business,” said Nancy Tichbon, managing director for Sage Canada in a Dec. 16 press release. “As customers look to broaden the scope of products, they can work with their partner to build in customization or ISV solutions, all in the cloud. And through the power of automation, the solution can be deployed in as little as 60 minutes.”

Sage says benefits of the program include:

Flexibility: Sage partners can provide integrations with other applications and customizations to create bespoke business management solutions that support their needs.

Security: Sage says customer data is protected via Microsoft Azure security.

Time savings: Sage Partner Cloud, leveraging the Sage Provisioning Portal, automates the deployment of Sage 300 in the cloud, creating less disruption and saving time.

Cost-effectiveness: Customers can continue to use Sage 300, reducing training and project costs as well as avoiding business disruption.

Sage says the Sage Partner Cloud Program is powered by the Sage Provisioning Portal, a web portal that provides a one-stop-shop for the administration of a partner’s hosted customer base.

Sage Partner Cloud and the Provisioning Portal will be available in other markets in the coming months.